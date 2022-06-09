GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $250,000 and the case of a man charged with making threats against a local technical school was turned over to a grand jury.

Christian Blymiller’s case started in Girard Municipal Court where is was charged with making threats that forced the evacuation on May 25 of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, which is located near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Blymiller’s case was turned over to a Trumbull County grand jury Thursday. A subpoena was issued for a representative from the school and a police officer involved in the investigation.

Blymiller was ordered to not have any contact with anyone connected to the school if he can post bail, and he cannot reside anywhere where a firearm is present.

Blymiller is charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats. Students at the school told authorities that Blymiller suggested he may want to hurt himself and others.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said Blymiller left the school early and went to Sandel’s Loan Pawn Shop in downtown Youngstown to buy a rifle and ammunition. Blymiller passed the Federal Firearms License check, and during a conversation with the store clerk, he revealed that he was a student at PIA. The clerk texted someone he knew at the school and learned there had been an issue with Blymiller.

Blymiller’s bond also comes with an order for house arrest.