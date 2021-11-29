Grand jury to hear cases against Youngstown shooting suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Suspects in two separate cases will have their cases heard by a grand jury after they waived their preliminary hearings today in municipal court.

V’Aira Vaughn-Lewis, 26, waived her hearing on a charge of felonious assault before Magistrate Meghan Brundege for an Oct. 31 shooting that injured a man on Interstate 680.

Police were called about 3:50 a.m. to northbound Interstate 680 near the Belle Vista exit for a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found Vaughn-Lewis giving first aid to a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Police have not given a motive for the shooting.

She was later charged with felonious assault and managed to post $25,000 bond after she was arraigned in municipal court. Magistrate Brundege continued her bond.

Also waiving his hearing before Magistrate Brundege on a charge of felonious assault for a Sept. 15 shooting that injured a juvenile was Jan Fontanez, 25.

Police said Fontanez shot the juvenile, who came to his house in the 3000 block of Hillman Street, after the juvenile was involved in a fight at school with the son of Fontanez’s girlfriend. Police said the juvenile was shot on the sidewalk.

A warrant was not issued for Fontanez until Oct. 27, He was not taken into custody until Nov. 15. His bond of $20,000 was continued by Magistrate Brundege.

Both victims were also present. The man Vaughn-Lewis is accused of shooting has an arm in a sling while the juvenile who Fontanez is accused of shooting was in a wheelchair with a leg wound.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com