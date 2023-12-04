YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week who was on probation for the same charge had his new case bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury Monday.

Judge Renee DiSalvo made the decision to bind the case against Richard Edwards, 48, over after a preliminary hearing was held. Edwards’ $50,000 bond was continued.

Edwards was arrested Nov. 24 at a home on North Portland Avenue on the West Side on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony and strangulation, a fifth-degree felony, by officers who were called to the home for a report of a fight.

Reports said a woman in the home told police Edwards had beaten her with brass knuckles for two days in a row. Police did recover a pair of brass knuckles in the basement, reports said.

The victim did not participate in Monday’s hearing, but three police officers who answered the call testified about the woman’s injuries, finding Edwards hiding underneath the basement steps and finding the brass knuckles.

According to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court records, Edwards was sentenced Nov. 3 to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys and upheld by a judge at sentencing.

The charge stemmed from a July 6 arrest by city police at a home on North Portland Avenue, according to municipal court records. Edwards was also charged with strangulation in that case, but that charge was dismissed in exchange for his plea.

The victim in that case is the same victim Edwards is accused of assaulting Nov. 24.

Edwards has been sentenced to prison twice in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence. In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison after a guilty plea, and in 2012, he received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to domestic violence. In a separate case, he also entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated burglary and menacing by stalking.

In 2016, he was sent to prison for 10 months after pleading guilty to a charge of violating a protection order. He also served prison time in 2005 after he violated his probation on convictions for vandalism and menacing by stalking and in 2009 for carrying a concealed weapon.