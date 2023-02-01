GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against an Akron man accused of sending nude pictures to a young girl has been bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Otis Arnold was in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He’s facing a felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge.

The charge stems from a Liberty Police Investigation that began in September 2022.

According to a police report, the father of an 11-year-old reported his daughter had received four nude pictures of an adult man through text messages.

Arnold is currently in the Richland Correctional Institution serving a drug possession sentence imposed in November.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.