BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a Boardman man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and ‘manhandled’ her will go before a Mahoning County grand jury.

Derrick Stennis Jr. is charged with aggravated burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and a felony charge of domestic violence.

His case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration. He has been ordered not to have contact with the victim and his bond was set at $10,000.

Reports said that police were called to Stadium Drive Wednesday for a domestic incident, but officers were not able to locate Stennis.

The victim told police that Stennis “bum-rushed” her from behind as she was attempting to open her apartment door. According to a police report, the woman fell onto the couch, and she told police that Stennis was manhandling her while “talking crazy,” asking if she was seeing someone else.

Reports said the woman was able to get away and grab her handgun and contact dispatchers. According to the report, Stennis took the woman’s purse which had Apple AirPods, Social Security cards, birth certificates and other personal belongings inside.

Stennis was taken into custody on Friday by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.