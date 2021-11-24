Grand jury to hear case of man accused in Warren woman’s death

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a man accused of the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in the woods will now be heard by a grand jury.

Antuan Parker, 43, is charged with the shooting death of 32-year-old Desirae Boss.

The case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

Boss was found Oct. 2 in the woods near Choctaw Avenue SW with a gunshot wound to the head.

Parker was arrested Nov. 15 after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. He pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.

Parker is being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail.

