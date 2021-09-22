Grand jury to hear case of Howland man accused of child sex charges

GIRARD (WKBN)- The case against a Howland man accused of sexually assaulting a young child over a period of several years has been bound over to a Trumbull County Grand Jury.

William Ross, 62, is charged with one count of rape. He was in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross sexually assaulted a young child between January 2002 and January 2008 beginning when the child was five years old.

The crimes happened in Liberty Township.

Ross remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond.

