YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against a woman accused of running over her boyfriend following an argument.

Shanay Jacobs, 32, faces felony charges of murder; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police arrested Jacobs in October on voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence charges after finding her boyfriend, 30-year-old Nathaniel Watson, underneath a vehicle in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of S. Schenley Ave.

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer, testified in November that the decision was made to charge Jacobs with murder later because video from a house on the street showed her headlights at first pointing straight north, then veering off the road until they flashed onto a house. He said that showed him that the car was steered deliberately off the road to hit Watson.

Police do not have actual video of the car running Watson over.

Police have said that an argument preceded the incident.

Also, when Fulmer interviewed Jacobs, she at first said Watson stepped in front of her car, but she later said Watson turned his back to the car and she then ran him over, Fulmer testified.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.