YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment on aggravated murder and other charges in the case against a man accused of killing a woman in Smith Township.

Nicholas Cunningham, 31, is charged with felony charges of aggravated murder and murder, aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 26, crews were called to the 18000 block of Courtney Road for a medical call. When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Gena Wade, who was dead.

After a two-week investigation, Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said they secured evidence pointing to Cunningham as a murder suspect.

Major Allen said Wade and Cunningham were friends at one point, but something happened and a restraining order was filed against Cunningham.

Samantha Bender and Michael Reiner contributed to this report.