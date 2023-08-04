WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment this week against 22-year-old Sayquan Parks.

Parks is charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into habituation or school safety zone, with a firearm specification and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Parks is scheduled for arraignment on the indicted charges Aug. 8.

Police say 9-year-old A’Kasha Taylor-Robinson was injured following a June 18 shootout involving three vehicles in the 800 block of Kenilworth Aven. SE. A bullet went through the girl’s home as she was sleeping in the living room and hit her.

Police said Parks was found with a weapon when he was arrested. They said they believe that the bullet that struck the girl was from the gun Parks was firing.