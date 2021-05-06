Grand jury returns indictment for suspect in Ellsworth Twp. shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man from Youngstown in connection with a shooting last month in Ellsworth Township.

Joshua Green was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on attempted murder and felonious assault charges.

Authorities say he shot Gabrian Gaudet a month ago inside the victim’s house on Leffingwell Road. Gaudet spent several weeks in the hospital because of his injuries.

At this point, prosecutors are not sure of a motive in the case.

