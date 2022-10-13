WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Township woman accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across a room has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.

Last month, a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a boy in her care.

McElravy was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her $50,000 bond was continued.

She will be back in court Oct. 25.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.