Grand jury indicts Warren man on charges for deadly shooting at birthday party

Investigators said Robert Johnson was gunned down at a birthday party in front of a crowd of people

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren man accused of a deadly shooting at Quinby Park this summer has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Charles Parker is charged with five counts, including aggravated murder, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

The charges stem from the June 29th shooting death of Robert Johnson.

Investigators said Johnson was gunned down at a birthday party in front of a crowd of people, including children.

