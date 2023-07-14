YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and his passenger have been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Gregory Lucas, 31, of Youngstown, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Also indicted was Dominic Feliciano, 28, also of Youngstown. He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; carrying concealed weapons; and obstructing official business.

They are both expected to be arraigned July 25 in common pleas court.

Feliciano has managed to post bail since his May 27 arrest but Lucas still remains in the Mahoning County jail, according to jail records.

The two were arrested when police were called about 3:35 p.m. May 27 to a home in the single-digit block of East Earle Avenue for the report of a fight. When officers arrived, a woman told them that she had been fighting with a man who threatened her.

While police were there, reports said the man, later identified as Lucas, sent her a text that he was on his way. Police then spotted his car coming toward the house with Lucas driving and Feliciano in the passenger’s seat.

When police tried to pull the car over, Lucas refused to stop and led officers on a chase, according to reports. On Marshal Street, Lucas drove into a police cruiser, then he and Feliciano jumped out of his vehicle, with Feliciano carrying a satchel, reports said.

Both men were caught nearby. In the satchel, police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

The officer driving the cruiser was not injured.

In November 2014, Feliciano pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to an amended charge of aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony, which bars him from having a gun.

This is Feliciano’s second charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In January 2020, he was sentenced to probation for a 2019 gun arrest in Austintown.