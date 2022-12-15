WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of abusing a boy who was in his care.

Kyle McElravy faces two counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence charges in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court records, the indictment was filed Thursday.

McElravy had been accused of repeatedly hitting a child in the head with an object on Aug. 14. A complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court stated that the incident was captured on video.

Kyle’s wife, Amber, is facing similar charges for the alleged abuse of a child.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Amber in October for six felony child-endangering charges.

Amber was accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across the room. An investigation began after a video surfaced on social media showing the alleged abuse of the boy.

Kyle was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Dec. 6 when he was originally arrested, but he has since been released.