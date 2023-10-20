YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a shooting death on the North Side.

Keylon White, 29, of Youngstown, is charged with murder for the Aug. 9 shooting death of James Merchant, 28.

Merchant’s body was found about 8:50 a.m. in an SUV in the drive of a home in the 900 block of Alameda Avenue. Police at first thought his death was a suicide but when they examined the scene further they concluded Merchant’s death was a homicide.

White is not yet in custody.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the case was presented to the grand jury after the results of lab tests on evidence was completed by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

City police Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon would not comment on a motive, but he did say White was a suspect early on in the investigation.

Simon said detectives were able to use “technological advances” which he did not name and witness testimony to build their case.