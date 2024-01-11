WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against a 73-year-old Warren man accused of setting a fire early Sunday that killed two people.

Carroll Bruton faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of arson.

He was arraigned Thursday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge ordered that Bruton be held without bond, and a pretrial was set for Tuesday.

Bruton was arrested Sunday shortly after an early morning fire at a home in the 1800 block of Miller Street SW that killed Roscoe Toles, 82, and Etianne Whitaker, 52.

The house was already fully engulfed when firefighters arrived about 3:30 a.m. and the roof later collapsed.

Authorities won’t say yet how the fire started and they have not commented on a motive, but township police Chief Benjamin Harrell said Bruton was a family member of the victims.