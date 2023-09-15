YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a city man for felonious assault and child endangering for a July incident near a South Side home.

Luis Rodriguez, 34, is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging and a misdemeanor count of theft.

The indictment stems from a July arrest by Youngstown police who were called about 2:15 a.m. for a report of a fight at a home in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an SUV in the driveway with one of the windows shattered.

A woman then walked onto the front porch with a deep cut on her forehead. She told police she was at a nearby store with her child in a car seat and was talking to another man when Rodriguez saw her and became irate.

Reports said at one point he pulled the woman out of the SUV while beating her before he stopped. She managed to drive herself home and call police.

Police found Rodriguez a short time later driving a car on Jean Street and took him into custody there. Reports said his clothes were covered in blood.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for her injuries.

The felonious assault charge is a second-degree felony while the domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 26 in common pleas court.