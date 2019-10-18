Grand jury indicts man accused of shoot-out with police in Boardman

Local News

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man on charges related to a shooting involving officers and troopers in Boardman last month.

Stephen Bruce Wilson faces 10 felonious assault charges, as well as charges of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business and vandalism.

September 7, Wilson was involved in a confrontation with police in which shots were fired.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states that officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. He was treated at the hospital and later booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle