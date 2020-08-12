Grand jury indicts former Warren employee on theft in office charges

City officials fired Kisha Jackson on March 3 after accusations that she stole money while working as the city's events coordinator

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a former Warren city employee on theft in office charges.

City officials fired Kisha Jackson on March 3 after accusations that she stole money while working as the city’s events coordinator.

An investigation completed by Director of Public Service and Safety Eddie Colbert found that Jackson was guilty of stealing Christmas on the Square funds during her work for the city. The letter did not release further information, but a police report lists the amount reported stolen as $2,740.

According to court records, Jackson now faces two counts of theft in office charges.