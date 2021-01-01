Grand jury declines to indict man on murder charges for Campbell shooting death

Police said the suspect was at home with a woman when the victim came over and began breaking windows on Jennings' car, leading to the shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict a man on murder charges in a Campbell shooting death.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, but Charles Jennings’ attorney had argued that he acted in self-defense during his request for a lower bond.

Police arrested Jennings in October, charging him with the shooting death of 27-year-old Quincy Little.

Police said Jennings was at the home with a woman when Little came over and began breaking the windows on Jennings’ car while Jennings was inside.

Jennings came outside and the situation escalated before Little was shot.

Jennings was at the home when police arrived and was taken into custody there.