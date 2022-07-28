WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined to indict a man who had been accused of making threats against a local technical school.

Christian Blymiller had been charged with making threats that forced the evacuation on May 25 of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, which is located near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt had said that Blymiller left the PIA and went to a pawn shop in downtown Youngstown to buy a rifle and ammunition. Blymiller passed the Federal Firearms License check, and during a conversation with the store clerk, he revealed that he was a student at PIA. The clerk texted someone he knew at the school and learned there had been an issue with Blymiller.

Blymiller’s case had been turned over to the grand jury in June. Grand jury proceedings aren’t public, so it’s unknown why the jury decided not to move forward with any charges against him.

