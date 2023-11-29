WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined to return an indictment in a Liberty Township gun case.

The grand jury declined charges against Precious Wright in the case.

Both Wright and Derek Bell, II had been charged after a traffic stop in Liberty Township in October.

Reports said police pulled over a car Wright was driving because of an expired registration from last November. Reports said police could smell marijuana from inside the car, and when asked if there were any weapons inside, Bell said no while Wright did not give an answer.

A records check found Wright had a warrant from Boardman police for misuse of a credit card, reports said. Police searched the car and found some marijuana, pills and a loaded .40-caliber handgun under the front passenger seat where Bell was sitting, the report stated.

Two passengers in the back seat denied knowing there was a gun in the car, reports said, and they were let go.

While there are no gun charges in the case against Wright, Bell faces charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle — charges which were remanded to Girard Municipal Court.

The grand jury declined an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon against Bell, according to court records.