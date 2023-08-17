YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has declined to charge a man who was arrested during a traffic stop in Youngstown.

A “no bill” was returned on Jovoni Moses, 18, of Youngstown, in connection to the July 2023 traffic stop where police say they found drugs and a gun.

Moses was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle but the grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict him.

Jonathan Streb, 19, of Youngstown, was also charged in the case as well as Streb’s sister, Hannah Streb, 18, of Austintown, who faces charges of tampering with evidence and possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Reports said Moses was driving the car and was pulled over because the vehicle matched the description of one that was involved in a police chase in April, according to the police report.