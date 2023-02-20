WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Tab Benoit will take the stage at the Robins Theatre this summer.

Benoit is known for his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Throughout his 30-plus year career, he has collected five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor’s Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

He also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina’s effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and will range between $20 and $40 plus applicable fees. There will be a presale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio — open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and at the events.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. on July 7. Doors will open at 7 p.m.