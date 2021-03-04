Grammy-nominated opera singer teaching YSU master class Thursday

In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011 photo, Danielle de Niese, left, performs as Ariel alongside David Daniels, second from left, as Prospero, Anthony Roth Costanzo, second from right, as Ferdinand, and Lisette Oropesa as Miranda during the final dress rehearsal of “The Enchanted Island,” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. “The Enchanted Island” had its world premiere at the Metropolitan Opera on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2011. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State’s Pipino Performing Arts Series is happening Thursday.

Headlining Metropolitan Opera soloist Anthony Roth Costanzo will teach a virtual master class at 4 p.m.

The class is free and open to everyone. To attend, click on the link posted on YSU’s website.

Costanzo performed virtually Wednesday evening.

He was Musical America’s 2019 Vocalist of the Year.

“As a countertenor, he has been called ‘vocally brilliant and dramatically fearless’ by The New York Times, ‘otherworldly’ by The Wall Street Journal and ‘a perfect musician’ by Le Monde,” said Phyllis Paul, dean of the YSU Cliffe College of Creative Arts. “Once you’ve watched his presentations, I think you’ll agree he’s all those things and more.”

Costanzo began performing at age 11. He’s appeared in opera, concert, recital, film and on Broadway.

His debut album was nominated for a Grammy in 2019.