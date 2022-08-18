CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday.

The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million.

Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime.

In July, Cortland was awarded $122,097 to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and pay for overtime for undercover operations.

In addition to DeWine, Cortland Police Chief David Morris, Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci, Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force members and Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, will be in attendance.

To date, the grant program has awarded $37.2 million in funding to 119 Ohio law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including more than $7.5 million for 14 law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County and $3.1 million to 12 agencies in the Mahoning Valley counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana.