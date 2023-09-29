STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has appointed Jennifer J. Ciccone to the Struthers Municipal Court.

Ciccone will assume office on Oct. 6. filling the seat formally held by Judge Dominic Leone.

Ciccone will serve the remainder of Leone’s term and will need to run for reelection in November.

Leone resigned from his position earlier this month. His resignation came a few months after a visiting judge granted a protection order to Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller against him.

Miller told a common pleas court magistrate when applying for the order that Leone had been driving around to polling places and yelling and harassing voters and making accusations against her.

DeWine said Ciccone has over a decade of experience practicing law and that previously worked as a civil commitment attorney for the Trumbull County Probate Court and served as a conflict prosecutor for the Village of New Middletown and as a conflict public defender for the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Ciccone will face Mahoning County Magistrate James Melone who won the nomination in May against first-term incumbent Leone for the Democratic nomination before Leon’es resignation.

Melone has served as a magistrate for the last six years and spent 19 years in private practice before that.