The press briefing will be streamed live at 10:30 a.m.

(WYTV) – The Wolf administration will be unveiling its plan to get Pennsylvanians back to work and to invest in a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf will be joined by Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier, DCED Secretary Dennis Davin, York County Economic Alliance president and CEO Kevin Schreiber, and Senator John Kane for the press briefing Monday.

You can watch the press briefing live at 10:30 a.m. above.