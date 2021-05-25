Gov. Wolf orders PA flag half-staff in memory of former State Supreme Court justice

FILE – In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday, May 18 will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering commonwealth flags to be flown half-staff.

This applies to all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds.

It’s in honor of former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala, Sr. who died Friday.

“He lived a life of service to his community and his commonwealth, and will be deeply missed,” Wolf said.

The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate.