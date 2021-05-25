Gov. Wolf orders PA flag half-staff in memory of former State Supreme Court justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering commonwealth flags to be flown half-staff.
This applies to all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds.
It’s in honor of former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala, Sr. who died Friday.
“He lived a life of service to his community and his commonwealth, and will be deeply missed,” Wolf said.
The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate.