Gov. Wolf: $6 million to support community improvement projects across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a total of $6 million will be dedicated to improving neighborhoods across various counties and communities.

The governor said the funds were collected though grants in the Keystone Communities Program.

“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Wolf. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”

The money will be dispersed to 34 different projects in 22 different counties.

Wolf’s goal is that the funds will help to strengthen downtown communities.

In Lawrence County, there are three local projects receiving funds.

According to the release, DON Enterprise Inc. will receive $50,000. Those funds will be used to support businesses in the city of New Castle, specifically in the Elm Street-designated Lower East Side neighborhood.

DON Enterprise Inc. will receive an additional $500,000 to help fund the restoration of the Wright Building on East Washington Street in the same neighborhood.

Lawrence County will receive $50,000 to start a project to encourage residents to move into Union Township.

For a full list of the state-funded projects, visit the Wolf Administration website.