SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided some more details regarding the work being done to repair the Route 318 Bridge in Shenango Township.

Earlier this month, the boom of a truck driving underneath on I-376 East crashed into the bridge.

The portion of the bridge damaged was removed. The portion of the bridge that spans over the westbound lanes of I-376 is still intact, however, that will change.

PennDOT says that the bridge was in fair condition before the crash.

“Our team had estimated about 20 more years of service life for the structure, so it was not on our current list for design or funding. This means that following the crash, our team had to immediately start the process of determining what work is needed to reopen the bridge,” District 1 Executive Brian McNulty said. “It was decided the entire bridge will be replaced.”

The original bridge was built in 1966 with a height of 14 feet and 2 inches. The new bridge replacement will meet the current standard of 16 feet and 6 inches.

PennDOT says it hopes the contract will be awarded in the spring of 2024, with construction to start later next year.