COLUMBUS (WYTV) – During Mike DeWine’s daily press conference, the Ohio governor was representing Youngstown State University.

Gov. DeWine sported a YSU tie.

DeWine tweeted a thanks to YSU President Jim Tressel and everyone at the university for all they do.

Today, I’m wearing my @youngstownstate tie. They have more than 12,000 students with over 115 undergraduate and 40 graduate programs. Thank you @JimTressel5 and everyone at YSU for all you do! pic.twitter.com/esNNujOyfm — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) April 3, 2020

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who grew up in the area and graduated from Youngstown State, also wore her YSU pin.

The reason?

“I know they’re being very hard-hit there,” she said, referencing the pin.