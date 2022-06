YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon Youngstown State’s newest trustee.

Dr. Sergul Erzurum is an ophthalmologist who works with Eye Care Associates and lives in Canfield.

We recently featured Dr. Erzurum for helping fit children in Campbell with new glasses.

Her nine-year term begins on June 27. She replaces attorney Ted Roberts whose term expired.