Gov. DeWine announces mandatory mask requirement for red-level counties, like Trumbull

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine categorized Trumbull County as a red level county, due to a "high risk of exposure and spread"

(WYTV / NBC 4 Staff) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a mask requirement for counties in the “red” level of coronavirus risk.

This will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Trumbull County was categorized as a red level county under DeWine’s color-coded county system, which he unveiled last Thursday. The color-coded system is designed to show Ohioans areas in the state where there is a high risk of exposure and spread.

Trumbull County was given the category 3, red level rating due to a “high risk of exposure and spread.”

People 10-years-old and up are required to wear masks in the seven red level counties in the following situations:

When they are in any indoor location that is not a residence

When they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household

When they are waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private care service, or a ride-sharing vehicle

The emergency levels from the newly-released Ohio Public Health Advisory System map are determined by seven indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not in congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

Receiving a Level 3 public emergency means the county has triggered four or five of the seven indicators.

Those indicators triggered in Trumbull County are new cases per capita, increase in new cases, emergency room visits and outpatient visits.