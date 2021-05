They plan to hold hiring events in the coming weeks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway on a new gourmet market coming to Canfield.

Napa Grocery Gourmet Market and Café is taking over the former Peaberry’s location on Route 224.

Besides specality grocery items, Napa Grocery will also feature pizza and sandwiches.

They plan to hold hiring events in the coming weeks and should be open early this summer.