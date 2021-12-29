GOP to gather in New Castle for gubernatorial debate

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Lawrence County Republican Committee announced Wednesday it will sponsor a Republican Gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial Candidate debate in the new year.
It’s scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue in New Castle. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception for the candidates and VIP ticketholders. The debate begins at 6:30 p.m.
Participants in the gubernatorial debate include:
- Bill McSwain
- John Ventre
- Jason Richey
- Jake Corman
- Dave White
- Charlie Gerow
- Guy Ciarrocchi
- Scott Martin
- Melissa Hart
- Dr. Nche Zama
Participants in the senatorial debate include:
- Carla Sands
- Jeff Bartos
- Kathy Barnette
- George Bochetto
- Dr. Mehmet Oz
Additional candidates who seek the endorsement of the Republican Party prior to the event are also invited to participate.
“We have had an overwhelming response from the campaigns and we are excited to have them all together in this forum. We anticipate full participation from all candidates across Pennsylvania who are seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party in the gubernatorial and senatorial races,” said Republican Committee of Lawrence County chairwoman Lynne Ryan.
Tickets for the event are available online.