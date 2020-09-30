GOP heavy-hitter Huckabee stumps for Trump in Canfield

He quickly shared his thoughts on what it will take for President Trump to win Ohio again

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – In years past, it’s been Youngstown area Democrats which have brought in big political names to speak around election time. This year, it’s been Republicans.

First, it was Congressman Jim Jordan. Tuesday, former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee joined Valley Republicans at Waypoint Banquet Hall in Canfield.

He quickly shared his thoughts on what it will take for President Trump to win Ohio again.

“He’s got to remind people that prior to the COVID outbreak, his leadership brought jobs that Obama and Biden said would never come back. He helped restore small businesses and helped get out of the burden of regulation,” Huckabee said.

Since he was elected, Huckabee says President Trump has lived up to the responsibilities that many have held him to.

“Strong pro-life position, strong position for Israel, move the embassy to Jerusalem after so many presidents promised they would but never did. He’s truly put American first, which means American jobs, industries and business. That’s what people need to remember,” Huckabee said.

Concerning COVID-19, Huckabee commended Trump on how he handled the virus outbreak.

“The biggest thing he doesn’t get credit for is he actually respected the constitution and allowed governors of each of the fifty states to manage the virus in their states instead of trying to do one size fits all. That is exactly what the Fifth Amendment tells a president to do,” Huckabee said.

Compared to four years ago, Huckabee believes the political climate is substantially different today during this election.

“Every vote’s going to count this year. It’s a critical election. We say that every four years, but the lines are drawn significantly apart this time in a way I’m not sure that we’ve ever seen before,” he said.