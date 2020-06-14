Closings and delays
Goodyear blimp flying over Valley hospitals this week

Starting Monday, Goodyear's Wingfoot Three will be flying over hospitals in northeast Ohio

Credit: abogawat/Pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Goodyear is planning to fly one of their blimps over Valley hospitals this week to thank health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three will be flying over hospitals in northeast Ohio.

Weather permitting, Valley hospitals can expect to see the blimp on Wednesday at the following times:

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital – 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
  • Salem Regional Hospital – 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
  • Akron Children’s Hospital / Mercy Health / St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital – 10:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
  • Sharon Hospitals – 11:05 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
  • Warren Hospitals – 11:40 a.m. to noon
  • University Hospitals Ravenna – 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

To learn more about Wingfoot Three and Goodyear’s other blimps, click here.

