Goodyear blimp flying over Valley hospitals this week

Starting Monday, Goodyear's Wingfoot Three will be flying over hospitals in northeast Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Goodyear is planning to fly one of their blimps over Valley hospitals this week to thank health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three will be flying over hospitals in northeast Ohio.

Weather permitting, Valley hospitals can expect to see the blimp on Wednesday at the following times:

Aultman Alliance Community Hospital – 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Salem Regional Hospital – 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Akron Children’s Hospital / Mercy Health / St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital – 10:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Sharon Hospitals – 11:05 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Warren Hospitals – 11:40 a.m. to noon

University Hospitals Ravenna – 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

With Wingfoot Three's arrival, it's our chance to say #thankyou to the essential personnel & healthcare workers. Beginning Monday, 6/15, we will be flying over Northeast Ohio to say "Thank You!" @ClevelandClinic @AkronChildren @SummaHealth @metrohealthCLE @UHhospitals pic.twitter.com/CyXQMob2Xl — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) June 12, 2020

To learn more about Wingfoot Three and Goodyear’s other blimps, click here.