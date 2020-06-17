Goodyear blimp flies over Northeast Ohio hospitals to salute essential workers

Closings and delays
SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The iconic Goodyear blimp flew over several Valley medical centers Wednesday morning.

It was a salute to honor those who have been working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio.

“This honor, this salute for all the health care workers, all the essential workers, the people on the front line, not just for us but all the area hospitals. It means a lot that they’re in the battle against COVID with us,” said Michael Santillo, marketing director for Salem Regional Medical Center.

People at Salem Regional Medical Center and other area hospitals were able to step outside and take a look as the blimp flew by.

