NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles.

The new storefront will come to the Pine Tree Plaza, according to Youngstown Area Goodwill’s Facebook post.

“While we are very motivated, the decision is recent, and we are in the early stages of planning,” the post reads. “We have many months of work ahead of us and plan to be open sometime early next year.”

In the meantime, the space will see some improvements and preparations.

The new location is not a replacement for the corporation’s other local stores.