Goodwill hosting job fair, conducting on-spot interviews

A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 27

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Goodwill has about 50 positions to fill, with a handful available at the Salem location.

A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the donation center on East State Street.

Goodwill is seeking assistant managers, supervisors, donation attendants, sorters, janitors

and customer service representatives.

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification to expedite the hiring process.

“There are many perks to working at Goodwill that we hope will attract individuals to pursue employment with us,” said Deanne Smith, vice president of human resources at Youngstown Goodwill. “We pride ourselves on creating a positive work environment along with jobs and careers that are both fun and fulfilling.”

Applications are also being taken online.