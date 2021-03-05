Goodwill holds hiring days to hire hundreds of employees

They will be held locally on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries' Liberty store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time, Goodwill organizations throughout the region are collaborating to hire hundreds of employees.

Goodwill Hiring Days will be held locally Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries’ Liberty store, 2747 Belmont Ave.

Youngstown Goodwill is working with other area Goodwills to offer this event to local job seekers.

On-the-spot interviews will take place at more than 45 locations throughout Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio; Goodwill Industries Serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Richland and Ashland Counties; Goodwill Industries of Wayne & Holmes Counties; Goodwill Industries Serving Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania; and Goodwill Industries Serving Lorain, Erie and Huron Counties.

“Goodwill has been a vital social service agency and employer for more than 125 years,” said Deanne Smith, chief mission officer. “Working together with other Goodwills allows us to leverage our voice across the region to highlight even more exciting career opportunities. Through Goodwill Hiring Days, we are looking to connect individuals to steady employment with our organizations.”

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are encouraged.

Those interested can interview at the Liberty store for openings at any location hiring in the Youngstown Goodwill network. Additional information about job openings can be found at GoodwillHiringDays.org.

All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed during Goodwill Hiring Days.