Good Samaritans helped driver during Thursday’s semi crash on I-80, troopers say

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Troopers say good Samaritans helped the driver of a tractor trailer that went off the road on I-80 on Thursday.

The crash happened about 7:41 a.m. on I-80, just before the Salt Springs Road exit. According to troopers, 60-year-old Donald Edward Vantassel was traveling westbound when he went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

According to officials, people on the scene jumped into action, getting out of their vehicles to help Vantassel.

One witness, Matous Becker, says there were about seven people who helped the unconscious driver. He said he called 911 and described the scene to dispatchers until troopers arrived.

Becker also helped the driver out of the cab of the truck and says it was a team effort.

“What I’d like to stress and what I found really cool is just that it really was a collaborative, you know, team effort and, you know, I think it was good that every one of us did get out of the car to help,” Becker said.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’ s Hospital.

Troopers say Vantassel, from McKean, Pennsylvania, could have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the accident.