HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the annual Good Morning, Trumbull event.

It brings local groups and organizations together to discuss what’s happening in their community.

It’s put on by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber each year.

On Thursday, different speakers will talk about the work happening in their organizations and their plans to move forward over the next year.

Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy will give a 2023 update on Trumbull County. Steve Remillard will give some news on the Trumbull Energy Center. Patrice Russel will talk about workforce development at Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley. Several others will give updates on their organizations as well.

Good Morning, Trumbull starts at 7:30 a.m.