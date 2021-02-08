‘Good Humor’ donation helps Akron Children’s NICU

Organizer Linda Barton says the facility has a special place in her heart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The sale of t-shirts could one day mean life-saving medical treatment for a local child.

Owners of a local business made a big check donation Monday to administrators of Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman campus.

They raised more than $3,200 over the last twelve months selling t-shirts, marking the 100th anniversary of the Good Humor Bar here in the Valley.

Organizer Linda Barton says the facility has a special place in her heart after caring for her own daughter.

“Before this facility was here, we would drive back and forth to Akron. They saved her life. I picked the NICU clinic specifically because the babies are so precious,” Barton said.

Barton says her initial goal was to sell 8,000 of the shirts to raise $40,000 for a new bed for the neo-natal intensive care unit.