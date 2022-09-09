WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren F.O.P. #34 members are using their golf outing to help a little girl diagnosed with a rare neurogenetic condition.

Proceeds will be donated to 7-year-old Luci Penzerro. She is a second grader at Joseph Badger Elementary who is living with Friedreich’s Ataxia. Luci is also the granddaughter of Warren Fire Capt. William Gadd.

“Police and firemen we get together. We’re like a union. We’re like brotherhood, so we decided to help her family out and just raise some money to help them,” said Det. Brain Crites, organizer of the golf scramble.

A shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Saturday for the F.O.P.’s second annual golf scramble. The event is at Northwood Golf Course in Champion.

The outing also includes a kid’s party for Luci, complete with clowns, balloons, cupcakes, and a pinata