CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old boy battling a rare eye disease and several other health issues is the beneficiary of this year’s Warren F.O.P. golf outing.

The 3rd Annual F.O.P. #34 Golf Scramble is Saturday morning.

Fourteen teams of four are taking part in the event at Northwood Golf Course in Champion.

Proceeds will be donated to Mason Coehlo. In addition to eye disease, Coehlo has been diagnosed with MS, Crohn’s and a rare blood disease.

Coehlo used to attend Mathews Schools, but because of his medical conditions is now being home-schooled.

“Last year, we raised almost $10,000 in one day out our golf outing, so anything will help if anyone will still want to donate or do anything after the face,” said Det. Brian Crites. “Stop by tomorrow and meet the family. We are going to have a cookout there for him and some of his friends.”

The outing will include 50/50 and basket raffles.

If you’d like to donate, but can’t make it to the outing, you can mail donations to Warren FOP #34, 141 South St. Warren, Ohio, 44483 or email bcrites@warren.org.