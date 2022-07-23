LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Golfers braved the heat and humidity Saturday to raise money for a local family’s scholarship fund.

The first “PhilipStrong” Golf Outing took place at Knoll Run Golf Course in Lowellville.

Philip Igo died at the age of 6 after nearly 4 years of cancer. He passed away in April. His family set up a scholarship fund called “PhilipStrong” in honor of his bravery.

All proceeds from the golf outing will go to the scholarship fund and Akron Children’s Main Oncology Campus.

Philip’s family wants to give back to the community and keep their son’s memory alive.

“We don’t want to forget him, so we are going to keep doing it every year and hopefully get bigger and better,” says Melissa Igo, Philip’s mother.

More information on the family’s nonprofit organization can be found on Facebook.