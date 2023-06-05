SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The 6th annual Golf Fore Sight fundraiser was held at the Lake Club. It was sold out with over 130 golfers.

The outing benefits Sight For All United, a group that raises awareness about the importance of eyesight and vision. The golf outing also provides vision services for the tri-county area.

Since its inception, the group has taken $250,000 and turned it into about $1.5 million worth of services.

Every dollar someone donates to us we were able to empower that into $5 of service. So, we take care of anyone who needs surgery, injections just needs to get access to a doctor. Our most popular and largest program is our in-school vision van program,” said Dr. Sergul Erzurum.

The Vision Van helps provide eye exams and glasses to children in low-income communities, at no cost to the children or their families. This helps children get glasses so they can see a blackboard better, read a book or participate in class.